Olmsted Medical Center deals with IV fluid shortage following closure of Baxter site due to Hurricane Helene

(ABC 6 News) — The impact of Hurricane Helene was felt across the southeast United States when it made landfall less than two weeks ago.

Some of that impact has even made its way to Minnesota in the form of an IV fluid shortage.

This comes after Baxter International closed its site in North Carolina because of damage from Hurricane Helene, one of the major producers of IV fluids in the U.S.

In a statement on Monday, an Olmsted Medical Center spokesperson confirmed that Baxter supplies it with IV fluid while also relaying how they are going about resolving any potential issues.

The statement can be found below:

Baxter supplies Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) with IV fluids. We are currently working with our clinical staff to assess the immediate and ongoing impact of the situation. In response, we are implementing conservation strategies similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, we are actively exploring alternative sources of supply to ensure continuity of care.