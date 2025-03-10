Olmsted History Center hosts historic fashion show

The History Center of Olmsted County hosted a "Historic Fashion Show" at the Rochester International Events Center on Sunday, featuring bright and bold designs

(ABC 6 News-) The History Center of Olmsted County hosted a “Historic Fashion Show” at the Rochester International Events Center on Sunday, featuring bright and bold designs from the collection of costumer Joy Melcher, renowned for her work on stage and screen, especially in the field of historical costuming.

Featuring historically accurate recreations of gowns and dresses ranging from revolutionary France to antebellum America, the women-centered show honored the role that fashion has had in shaping women’s history.

“Fashion is a great tie to history,” said Valerie Wassmer of the Historic Center. “It teaches us a lot about the era, seeing how they dressed.”

Melcher’s work has been seen on the stage at Lincoln Center and Ford’s Theater, and recently was featured in the Hulu production ‘General Earl Van Dorn.’

“I couldn’t imagine wearing this every day, let alone doing yardwork,” Wassmer said of her ‘utilitarian’ dress from early the 1900’s.

“In fashion,” Melcher says, “No pain, no gain.”