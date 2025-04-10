Olmsted County to test storm sirens Thursday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

By KAALTV

Olmsted County tornado drills on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Olmsted County will be holding tornado drills to test storm sirens on Thursday.

The first tornado drill will be at 1:45 p.m. with another set to take place at 6:45 p.m.

The county says the first drill offers safety crews and first responders a chance to practice their tornado response while the 6:45 drill allows families to practice their sheltering plans.

If you hear the storm sirens on Thursday, remember it is just a drill but also a key time to make sure you know what to do when severe weather strikes.