Olmsted County to introduce new mobile crisis response process in 2025

(ABC 6 News) — Effective January 1, 2025, Olmsted County will be introducing its own mobile crisis response process.

Previously, Olmsted County was included in a partnership to provide a regional response for mental health crisis services.

This new crisis response process will be provided by the county’s Crisis Response team (previously known as the Diversity, Equity, and Community Outreach team or DECO).

People experiencing a crisis can call both 988 or 911.

Based on the call, if appropriate, a Crisis Response worker may be sent out to meet with the client. They may be accompanied by a member of local law enforcement depending on the nature of the crisis and other safety variables.