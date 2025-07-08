Olmsted County to begin pavement preservation project

(ABC 6 News) — Olmsted County Public Works will begin a bituminous pavement preservation project this week.

The project is set to begin Thursday, July 10 and includes reclaiming the existing bituminous roadway, repaving, and installing new pavement markings and rumble strips on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 25.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by the end of July with Rochester Sand and Gravel being the primary contractor for the project.

Traffic will continue on CSAH 25 throughout the project and will be controlled with flagging operations.

The existing closure on CSAH 25 and CSAH 5 is expected to remain throughout the project.

Olmsted County Public Works will begin a bituminous preservation project on July 10, 2025. This includes reclaiming the existing bituminous roadway, repaving, and installing new pavement markings and rumble strips on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 25. The work is expected to be completed by the end of July 2025, weather permitting. Rochester Sand and Gravel is the prime contractor for the project.

Traffic will be maintained on CSAH 25 through the duration of the project and controlled using flagging operations. The existing closure on CSAH 25 and CSAH 5 is expected to remain through the duration of this project.

Reminder: Always travel with caution, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. Please reduce your speed and proceed with caution through work zones.