Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scam calls

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that on Thursday, they have received a number of calls from citizens regarding potential scam calls.

People are receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller claims the person missed a court date and must pay a fine over the phone to avoid being arrested. The caller goes further by telling the person they cannot hang up the phone or it will be considered contempt of court.

The call is not from the Sheriff’s Office and is a scam. The office does not call anyone and demand money over the phone.

If you have an elderly family member or know a vulnerable adult, have a conversation with them about these scams to keep them aware.