Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of fake car dealership scam

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a fake car dealership website that has been set up to scam people.

According to a Facebook post from OCSO, the fake company is Scott Auto with an address listed as 660 50th St SE in Rochester. That address actually is Olmsted County property.

The scammers have a phone number and email address on their pretend website and offer to deliver vehicles that they do not have. OSCO suspects they will want a down payment or deposit before “deliveries” are completed.

OSCO also offered the following reminder in the Facebook post:

When buying a vehicle or property, make sure you trust who you are buying from and never send a down payment or put a deposit down on something unless you see it in person. Never be rushed into sending money due to a scammer creating a fake urgency.