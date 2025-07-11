Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office unveils new uniform patch

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has redesigned its uniform patch, with elements tied to the history of the county it serves.

After Minnesota redesigned its State Seal, which was featured on the old uniform patches, OCSO decided it was time for a new design.

Breakdown of new patch, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

With the new design revealed, OCSO is breaking down what makes it stand out, and how it relates to the office’s history:

Patch Colors: The new patch features the brown and gold which is typical for all Minnesota’s sheriff’s offices. It also features blue within the coat of arms paying homage to the last two versions of the patch.

The Thin Blue Line: This term refers to peace officers as the line between order and chaos. The thin blue line on the patch is outside the thin silver line.

The Thin Silver Line: This represents all agents of the justice system including jailers/detention deputies, bailiffs, and parole/probation officers.

Patch Shape: Like the past two designs, this patch is shaped like a shield.

Coat of Arms: OCSO decided to use one of its previous badge shapes to form the coat of arms on the patch.

Shape of Olmsted County

Established date: OCSO was formed in 1855 with the creation of Olmsted County, named after David Olmsted, the first mayor of Saint Paul.

Shape of Minnesota

Farm/Agriculture Illustration: The silo and barn on the patch represent the rural communities of Olmsted County.

Medical Logo: This pays homage to Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic

Scales of Justice: A universal symbol of the criminal justice system.

OCSO also shared a history of its uniform patches over the years. This can be seen below:

History of the OCSO patch, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

Funding for this project is being used from OCSO’s existing and future budgets.