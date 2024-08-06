Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office unveils new traffic safety vehicle

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is set to unveil its new traffic safety vehicle.

The new vehicle will offer a higher vantage point while conducting traffic enforcement in the area. This comes after the sheriff’s office received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to buy the new vehicle.

It will be used on distracted drivers as well as seatbelts.

This is just one of several vehicles to be used across the state, and officials say the fact that it is unmarked provides an advantage to blend in with normal traffic.

The vehicle will also be shared with other regional agencies such as RPD and the state patrol.