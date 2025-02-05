Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office 2024 report shows upward trends in calls, drug seizures, and more

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office released its annual report for 2024 on Tuesday, and it showed a number of upward trends from the year before.

According to that report, the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) received more calls in 2024 compared to 2023. LEC received 36,975 calls in 2024, compared to 35,780 the year prior, and 32,910 in 2022. Of those calls, the top three reasons for calls were traffic stops, paper services, and assists.

The report also shows that more arrests were made for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Criminal Vehicular Operation (CVO). In total, 262 DWI and CVO arrests were made in 2024, up from 173 in 2023. The number of drug-related DWIs more than doubled, up to 60 in 2024 from 18 in 2023.

In 2022, only 123 DWI and CVO arrests were made, with eight being drug-related.

The SE MN Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (SEMVCET) made more seizures of methamphetamine and cocaine, according to that report. They seized 533,173 doses of meth in 2024, compared to 307,072 in 2023. For cocaine, 13,712 doses were seized last year compared to 5,722 in 2023. Those numbers in 2023 were both down drastically from 2022.

Fentanyl seizures went down though, with 316,913 doses seized in 2024 compared to 424,577 in 2023. Those numbers are also down drastically from 2022, when 22,956,486 doses of fentanyl were seized.

Last year also marked the first year of marijuana being legalized in Minnesota, which was a change for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The number of people booked at the Adult Detention Center has been going up slightly since 2022, with 3,962 detainees being booked in 2024, 3,810 booked in 2023, and 3.663 booked in 2022.

OCSO encourages detainees to further their education at the ADC, and program attendance nearly doubled since 2023, with seven detainees receiving GED diplomas through the programs offered.

Though only three new deputies were hired in 2024, training was up to 9,077 hours in 2024 compared to 8,326 hours for 10 new deputies hired in 2022. The number was down slightly from 2023 though, when 4 new deputies were hired that year.

The report also details that 5 K9 handler teams from OCSO’s K9 unit competed in the United States Police Canine Association National Police Dog Trials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There were also over 125 K9 deployments and over 50 public K9 demonstrations that year.

OCSO also attended multiple community events in 2024 to engage with the citizens that they protect. Members of the Sheriff’s Office participated in events such as Night to Unite, Polar Plunge, Safe City Nights, community festivals, parades, and more.

The year 2025 marks Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office’s 170th year of operation since being established back in 1855.