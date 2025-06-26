Olmsted County Sheriff to crack down on dangerous driving

(ABC 6 News) – Drivers can expect to see more law enforcement presence along Highway 14 in Olmsted County as officers crack down on dangerous driving.

It’s part of a statewide law enforcement campaign focused on extra speed enforcement and awareness that runs through September 2nd.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is joining this campaign and participating in the Border to Border Speed Saturation along Highways 14, 19, and 60 on Thursday, July 3rd.

For the rest of Summer, expect to see more Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies along Highway 14 as they enforce speed and look out for any driving conduct deemed hazardous to roadway safety.

In Minnesota, the span between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered the deadliest 100 days on roads across the state.

In that span of time last year, there were 151 fatalities, with 44 speed-related fatalities. The leading causes of traffic fatalities in Minnesota are speed and alcohol.

So if you’re driving dangerously, a ticket may not be the worst consequence you’ll face.