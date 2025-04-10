Olmsted County Sheriff and RPD hold CIT for local officers

(ABC 6 News) – Sheriff’s Deputies, Detention Deputies, and Rochester Police Officers will receive Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) starting Monday, April 14.

This training is held annually by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department. From Monday to Thursday next week, law enforcement agents will receive 34 hours of intensive training to respond to a person in crisis.

Training will include classroom sessions and interactive role play scenarios. Once completed, those attending will be certified in CIT based on the national standard developed by Major Sam Cochran in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to a press release from OCSO, about 70% of its office and RPD’s personnel are CIT trained. The sheriff’s office also says the Rochester/Olmsted CIT program is one of the few self-sustaining CIT programs in Minnesota.

Training will be held at the Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center.