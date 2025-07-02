Olmsted County seeks to address health disparities for LGBTQ+ members

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Pride Month may be over, but a focus on addressing health disparities for the LGBTQ+ community in Olmsted County isn’t stopping.

It’s been a top priority for the county for the last three years, after a survey uncovered a gap in care for LGBTQ+ residents.

“The community identified access to care, mental health and drug use as our priorities, and when we looked at what if any disparities held across all three of those, there was only one, and that was among non-heterosexual adults,” said Holly Jones, a Program Manager with Olmsted County Public Health.

“Non-heterosexual adults in Olmsted County are less likely to access medical care, they’re less likely to access dental care, less likely to access mental health care,” Jones added, saying Minnesota student survey data shows those disparities are even more significant among local youth.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found LGBTQ+ adults experience higher rates of chronic disease for a variety of conditions, including arthritis, asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, long COVID and stroke.

MDH estimates about 40% of these disparities are caused by social and economic factors, like discrimination, trauma and violence, housing instability, food insecurity, mental health conditions and lack of resources and support.

While there are many obstacles for LGBTQ+ people trying to access adequate healthcare, one of the biggest is finding a provider who accepts and understands you as an LGBTQ+ person.

“It can become extremely difficult to advocate for yourself in that space when you’re coming up against that barrier, or even just be honest about what you’re experiencing in your body,” said Jes Springer, a co-design facilitator at Olmsted County Public Health, who uses they/he pronouns.

In 2024, Olmsted County found 59% of LGBTQ+ adults reported delaying any healthcare, compared to 33% of heterosexuals.

A 2022 study found LGBTQ+ residents in Olmsted County were indicated as more likely than heterosexual residents to not have a personal doctor or health care provider (29% vs. 14%), not have health insurance (20% vs. 3%) and have delayed accessing medical (31% vs. 14%), dental (39% vs. 20%) and mental health care (29% vs. 10%).

Dr. Aundria Eoff M.D. from Community Health Service Inc. (CHSI) says federal cuts to Medicaid outlined in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will primarily increase barriers to uninsured people accessing preventative care.

“Diagnosing it earlier on, you know, making sure we’re getting all the recommended screenings, tests, imaging for those things, prevent worsening of medical conditions,” said Dr. Eoff.

CHSI is one facility committed to reducing barrier to healthcare for patients of all walks of life, especially migrants and uninsured patients.

“There has to be a sense of belonging. We all want to find a provider who we feel understood by,” said Dr. Eoff.

Data from the Family Acceptance Project (FAP), which is an organization dedicated to educating families on how to support their LGBTQ+ youth to prevent health and mental health risks, shows something as simple as acceptance from one’s family drastically improves those health outcomes, even into adulthood.

FAP’s 20 years of research found LGBTQ+ people who experience a high level of rejection from their families are 629% more likely to experience depression, 328% more likely to use illegal drugs and 857% more likely to attempt suicide at least once in their lives, compared to those who experience low or no rejection from their family.

“A strong, affirming, supportive caregiver system makes a profound difference in wellness, in feeling like you belong, feeling like you matter, in your overall health,” said Caitlin Ryan, PhD, ACSW, Director of the Family Acceptance Project.

Olmsted County has a portal you can access here with a list of LGBTQ+ resources, including hotlines, gender-affirming care, mental health care, general physical healthcare, HIV/AIDS treatment, support groups and more.