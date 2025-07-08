Olmsted County Republican Party Chair speaks on rising political tensions in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Last Thursday, the Olmsted County Republican Party called on Olmsted County DFL Chair John Swanson to delete Facebook posts described as “disgusting” and “hateful.”

The posts in question, eight in total going back to July 2024, range from comparing Republicans to Nazis and calling President Donald Trump the anti-Christ.

Olmsted County Republican Chair Aaron Eberhart condemned the posts after a local DFLer brought them to his attention, plus the political assassination and shooting of Minnesota lawmakers.

“It shouldn’t take horrific events to bring us all together but I think its one of those opportunities where we can all look inward and try to be a little bit better version of [ourselves],” said Eberhart.

All of the posts were made before the shootings.

DFL Chair Swanson did not reply to ABC 6 News’ request for comment.