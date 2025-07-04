Olmsted County Republican Party calls for Olmsted County DFL Chair to apologize for social media posts

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Republican Party released a statement on Thursday, calling on Olmsted DFL Chair John Swanson to apologize and take down posts made to his social media account.

The party said the posts show a “disturbing lack of respect for people with differing views” and called them “disgusting” and “threatening.”

The full statement can be found below:

“The Republican Party of Olmsted County is calling on Olmsted DFL Chair John Swanson to immediately apologize and take down posts made to his social media account that show a disturbing lack of respect for people with differing views. In a recent interview with local media, DFL Chair Swanson talked about the need for civility in our politics.

“These disgusting and threatening posts have no place in our community. Comparing our elected leaders to Nazi’s, saying they are “anti-American”, suggesting they are the “anti-Christ”, suggesting they be killed, and name-calling is not productive to thoughtful discourse.

“To disagree with candidates or elected officials is welcome. That is the bedrock of what our wonderful nation was founded on. The Republican Party of Olmsted County hopes that our Democrat Party counterparts agree that suggesting that a dedicated public servant be killed is despicable and must be condemned in the strongest of terms.”