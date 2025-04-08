Olmsted County reminds residents of REAL ID deadline

(ABC 6 News) – There is less than one month left until the May 7th deadline when the federal enforcement of having a REAL ID will start.

Starting May 7th, Minnesotans aged 18 or older will need a REAL ID to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities. Standard Minnesota driver’s licenses and ID cards will no longer be accepted for these purposes.

To apply for a REAL ID, you will need a two different documents showing current Minnesota residence address, your Social Security Number, and one document proving your full legal name, date of birth, and legal presence.

Residents of Olmsted County can apply for a REAL ID at the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester. To streamline the process, it’s recommended you pre-apply on the MN Driver & Vehicle Services webpage, and secure your arrival time on the Olmsted County Online Check-in system.