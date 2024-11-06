Olmsted County Parks Department to host Disabled American Veterans deer hunt

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Parks Department announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a Disable American Veterans deer hunt next week.

The shotgun hunt will take place at Chester Woods Park from Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17.

During the event, the park will be closed to the public.

According to a press release, the purpose of the hunt is to harvest enough animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.