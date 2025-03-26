Olmsted County opens enrollment for farmers interested in Groundwater Protection and Soil Health Program

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has opened enrollment for the third year of its Groundwater Protection and Soil Health Program.

“By empowering farmers to be environmental stewards, we are actively working to reduce nitrate leaching, increase nitrogen retention, limit soil erosion, and safeguard Olmsted County’s precious water resources,” said SWCD Manager Skip Langer via a press release.

The program encourages growing of beneficial crops like small grains, forages, alternative crops, and grazing lands, while also supporting the integration of cover crops into conventional farming systems.

By promoting diverse crop rotations and the use of cover crops, the program aims to reduce nutrient runoff into groundwater and minimize soil erosion. These practices not only improve soil health but also enhance farm sustainability and increase profitability for operators.

“Our soil health program is an important component of Olmsted County’s commitment to environmental sustainability,” Langer said via the press release. “By participating, our local farmers can help preserve and protect our natural resources for future generations.”

Applications will be accepted until November 26, 2025. Farm operators can apply on the soil health program webpage.

To learn more about these programs and upcoming informational meetings, contact SWCD at 507-328-7070.