Olmsted County officials voice concern over “Big Beautiful Bill”

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County board has sent a letter to Congress outlining the potential negative impacts of President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

It follows a board of commissioners meeting on June 17, when multiple residents came forward to discuss concerns surrounding the federal spending bill and the impact it could have locally.

The bill already passed the U.S. House of Representatives in May and is currently being debated in the Senate. Included in that bill are significant cuts to social programs like Medicaid, a government program meant to help people pay for healthcare.

In their letter, the Olmsted County board urged lawmakers to reconsider cuts to Medicaid, noting that Minnesota counties are responsible for providing Medicaid services. If those proposed cuts are passed, the board suggested it could have devastating results in Olmsted County.

The board explained that Medicaid is a lifeline for many children, seniors, lower income families, and people with disabilities. That is especially true in Olmsted County, where in 2024, 16,000 children were able to access healthcare through Medicaid, and over 1,821 new Medicaid families were served.

Board members also warned the passage of the bill could lead to administrative workforce challenges on counties. That includes more frequent eligibility and work requirement verification and more complex eligibility requirements.

The board closes the letter with the following statement:

“Cutting the Medicaid budget will not alleviate the county’s responsibility to provide essential human services to its most vulnerable residents, and funding reductions cannot be absorbed into the county’s budget. Our only recourse may include increases in property taxes, which would further jeopardize those least able to afford them. We respectfully request that you reconsider the proposed Medicaid cuts in the reconciliation bill.”