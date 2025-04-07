Olmsted County named one of the best places to work in 2025

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has been named a top workplace in Southeast Minnesota for the third year in a row by Workforce Development Inc. (WDI).

WDI selected 15 organizations for the 2025 Best Places to Work award. Olmsted County was also among the top five in the Large Employer Category.

The awards programs celebrates exceptional employers across Southeast Minnesota. It includes Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, and Wabasha counties.

In a press release, Olmsted County Administrator Travis Gransee said “This award is a testament to our commitment to fostering a workplace that is thoughtful in our approach, principled in our actions, inclusive in our culture, service-focused in our mission, and collaborative in everything we do. Our people are at the heart of our success, and we are grateful for their dedication and passion.”