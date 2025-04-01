Olmsted County looks to fill advisory board positions

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Olmsted County is looking to fill a few positions on advisory boards.

Currently, there are openings on three different advisory boards, including the Chester Sewer Board, the Parks Commission, and the Public Health Services Board.

For those who want to take part in May’s interview process, your application must be submitted by April 25.

