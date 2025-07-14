Olmsted County K-9 healing from surgeries

(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is on her way home to recover after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Photo of Athena and her handler, courtesy of Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Veterinarians discovered K-9 Athena inhaled a grass/plant seed which caused several small punctures in one of her lungs, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office shares its gratitude to the team at BluePearl Pet Hospital for the care Athena received throughout her treatment.

It also thanks Allied Emergency Veterinary Services for Athena’s initial stabilization, and everyone who kept her in their thoughts and prayers.