Olmsted County judge retires after nearly 25 years

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Olmsted County, Judge Joseph Chase, who was first appointed by Governor Jesse Ventura back in 1999, is retiring after nearly 25 years on the bench.

During his career, Judge Chase presided over 67,000 hearings which ranged from criminal and civil cases to family hearings to mental health and probation hearings.

“To do something like this with this great group of people for close to 25 years, to have that come to an end, I think I’ll figure out in a few weeks how this all feels. Right now it’s a bit overwhelming,” Chase said.

During retirement, Chase hopes to travel, spend time with his grandchildren, and write a book about his father’s experience as a Golden Gloves boxer prior to World War II.