Olmsted County investigating wrong-way driver for possible DWI

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Buckridge Drive and Broadway NE around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

There, they found a vehicle running, in drive, crashed in a ditch with an unconscious driver.

Dispatch had taken calls about the vehicle driving in the wrong lanes, “all over the road,” and sometimes in the ditch along the roads.

Deputies broke a window to access the 64-year-old driver and render aid. When the driver regained consciousness, he was taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending the results of a DWI investigation, according to the OCSO.