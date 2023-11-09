Olmsted County hosts open house on new Family Promise Rochester location

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Families struggling with homelessness will soon have another option to receive the help they need.

That’s because Family Promise Rochester, with the help of Olmsted County, has purchased the property at 1621 10th St. Southeast to upgrade the space available for families on Family Promise Rochester’s waiting list.

At Family Promise’s current location in Kutzky Park, they can host up to three families at once. But now, with to the county’s help, they can take in as many as 12 families significantly cutting down the number of families on their waiting list.

The homeless issue has impacted many families in the Rochester area. Just last year, around 600 RPS students either experienced homelessness or found themselves close to living in a homeless situation.

And with the city of Rochester recently passing a city wide camping ban Family promise’s limited housing options became an even more stark issue until this new location opens.

“That is hard,” said Erin Sinnwell, executive director of Family Promise. “We do have several times where we’ve had families that when they come to us they have been in their car. A couple times where they have been camping. So that is something that will cause a little more hassle for families. It’s definitely going to make things more difficult.”

The $600,000 renovation will begin in early 2024. Olmsted county expects to complete renovations by a June 15 opening date and Family Promise Rochester will consolidate all their services into the new location.