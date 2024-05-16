CSAH 21 Reconstruction Project Open House

(Olmsted County, Minn.) – Olmsted County residents are invited to attend an open house on May 30, 2024, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cascade Township Hall (2025 75th St NW Rochester, MN 55906), to learn more about the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 21 Reconstruction Project. A project location map is located below.

The Olmsted County Public Works Department is developing plans for the reconstruction of CSAH 21. The project, which is scheduled for construction during the summer of 2025 to summer of 2026, will include pavement removal, grading, drainage improvements, and concrete surfacing. Road improvements along with widening the existing shoulders and ditches are being proposed to improve safety and drainage. Additional right of way, along the length of the project, will need to be acquired.

At the open house there will be an opportunity to review the project design, anticipated schedule, talk with county staff about the project, and provide comment. There will not be a presentation. Attendees are welcome anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Materials shared at the open house will be posted to the project website after the open house.