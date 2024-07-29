Olmsted County Fair comes to a close

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – For the last time this year-the Olmsted County Fair ran strong, and people enjoyed the moment.

At the horticulture building, the activity was to create a bird feeder.

It was something for the kids to do and they also learned the importance of pollinators.

“Just getting them involved and showing them that there’s ways that they can make things that are fun and be able to welcome birds and other kinds of animals into their gardens,” master gardener volunteer Pattie Lynch said.

While the Fair offered many activities for people to indulge in, one aspect that stood out was the animals that you wouldn’t get to see on a day-to-day basis.

“I like the Patagonia Maras because they look like rabbits, they look like they could outrun the heck out of anybody it’s pretty cool,” Adam Lemke said.

People got to see different exotic animals like llamas and gazelles.

It’s one of many things that keeps people coming back.

“We came back for the 4-H exhibits, I grew up doing 4-H here, this is kind of my home stomping grounds so it’s always kind of nice to come back, have a look, see how things have changed,” Lemke said.

Now that the Olmsted County Fair has come to a close, many are looking forward to any new changes next year.