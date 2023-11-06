Olmsted County deputy arrested on child solicitation charges

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took an Olmsted County deputy into custody Thursday in an undercover sex crime investigation.

According to RPD Public Information Officer Amanda Grayson, 44-year-old Mathew Adamson, a corporal with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody at a Rochester shopping center around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Police claim Adamson had exchanged online chat messages with an undercover investigator who was posing as a child under age 14, and had planned to meet the “child” at the shopping center for sex.

Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO confirmed that Adamson works for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Adamson, who has worked for the OCSO for 18.5 years according to his LinkedIn, has been placed on paid administrative leave, Parkin said.

According to Grayson, Adamson faces the following felony charges:

Engage/Hire Prostitution: Individual under Age of 14

Solicitation Child through Electronic Communication

Electronic Communications – Sexual Conduct with a Child

Tiffany Hawkins with the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office said Adamson’s case will be prosecuted by Mower County.