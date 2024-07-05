Olmsted County deputies respond to two car crashes into houses

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to two crashes where a car struck a home.

The crashes happened roughly 12 hours apart.

According to Lt. Malinda Hanson with the OCSO, at about 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to the 10,000 block of County Road 1 SE in Pleasant Grove Township.

According to Hanson, the driver, a 32-year-old Spring Valley woman, told deputies she was distracted by her cellphone, missed a curve in the roadway, and drove off the road, striking the house.

There were three adults and a child in the house — one adult and the driver reported minor injuries.

According to the OCSO, the damage to the house is unknown at this time.

The Spring Valley woman was cited for using a wireless device while driving, as well as careless driving.

About 12 hours before the Pleasant Grove crash, at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, deputies responded to a crash into a garage in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, Eyota.

According to Hanson, witnesses saw a car crash into the home, then attempt to leave the scene.

Deputies made contact with 33-year-old Arturo Oropeza Jimenez of Rochester, in the driver’s seat of the car, and conducted a DWI investigation.

Jimenez was taken into custody and allegedly returned a breath test of 0.12 BAC — over the legal driving limit.

He faces recommended charges of 3rd-degree Driving While Intoxicated, 5th-degree controlled substance possession, and driving after license revocation.

According to Hanson, the garage and a vehicle inside were damaged.