Olmsted County cannabis microbusiness applications open

(ABC 6 News) – Applications are open for cannabis microbusinsses in Olmsted County.

The application window opened Monday, June 9, and will close June 20.

Of the applicants, Olmsted County will select up to eight microbusinesses. If more than eight eligible businesses submit applications by 5 p.m. June 20, Olmsted County will hold a public lottery.

A cannabis microbusiness may operate a single retail location, grow up to 5,000 square feet of plant canopy indoors, or up to a half-acre of mature flowering plants outdoors, and may sell immature plants, adult-use cannabis flower and products, as well as hemp-derived products.

County staff cautioned registrants that they may not submit multiple microbusiness applications under different names or entities if they have any overlapping ownership or affiliations.

“Applicants may not submit multiple microbusiness applications under different names or entities if they have any overlapping ownership or affiliations,” a statement read. “Each applicant must attest, under penalty of perjury, that they are not connected to any other application submitted for a cannabis business registration in Olmsted County. “

Applicants must do the following to qualify:

Submit a complete Olmsted County microbusiness registration application by 5 p.m. on June 20, 2025.

Undergo a background check through the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management.

Provide proof of a pending state-level microbusiness license application.

Demonstrate that a business location is secured and available for use upon receiving a county registration.

Submit all relevant business formation documents.

Applications have not yet opened for cannabis retailer or mezzobusiness registrations in Olmsted County.