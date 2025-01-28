Olmsted County addresses federal funding freeze implications as WIC celebrates 50 years

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, Olmsted County put out a statement addressing concerns for the federal funding freeze, as its WIC program celebrates 50 years.

Women, Infants and Children is a health and nutrition program for growing families. An open house will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

In light of the Trump administration’s decision on Tuesday to put a pause on federal grants and financial assistance programs, Olmsted County issued the following statement to address any concerns:

“Olmsted County is aware of the federal administration’s decision to pause federal grants and financial assistance programs. At this time, Olmsted County is actively gathering information to assess any impacts this may have on our programs and services. However, this work will take some time and analysis. While we monitor the situation closely, as always, our priority is to provide the best possible service to the residents of Olmsted County.”

Olmsted County also said that the WIC program is currently able to continue, and it will let people know if that changes.