Olmsted County 2024 budget approved

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has approved the budget for 2024.

The combined budget for the county and Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is more than $370 million.

When broken down, about $100 and $25 million comes from county property taxes, which is a 5.2% increase from 2023. Nearly $5 million is funded by HRA property taxes and the remaining $240 million will come from other sources like transportation taxes, bonds and reserves.