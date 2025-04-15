Olmsted Board of Commissioners will appoint new county attorney

(ABC 6 News) – A new Olmsted County Attorney will be named at Tuesday night’s Olmsted County Board of Commissioners meeting.

According to the agenda, a vacancy in the county attorney’s office will be filled by appointment.

That vacancy was created after former Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem retired at the end of March. Whoever the board chooses to fill Ostrem’s role will serve out the remaining time of his term, and face a November 2026 election that will decide whether they stay in the role.

The meeting is at 6 p.m., and ABC 6 will be there to find out who the next county attorney will be.