Old Fillmore County Jail closes; inmates transferred to Winona County

(ABC 6 News) — In Fillmore County, the doors to the old jail in Preston have been closed for good.

That’s because the sheriff is moving in as the building will be remodeled into a work space for the sheriff’s office.

A new jail is expected to be open sometime in July when the county will begin housing inmates again. Until then, they are staying at the Winona County Jail.