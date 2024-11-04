Oklahoma tornadoes lead to widespread damage

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Oklahoma, it is a state of emergency after at least five tornadoes touched down over the weekend.

An EF3 tornado hit Oklahoma City, destroying neighborhoods as roofs were ripped from homes.

So far, nearly a dozen people have been hurt while thousands are without power.

Heavy rains are still drenching the area, complicating recovery efforts.