Ohio home explosion leaves two people dead

(ABC 6 News) — An appliance meant to keep you warm may be the cause of a massive deadly explosion in Ohio.

A man and woman were killed in a home explosion, and it is believed the home’s furnace was being repaired at the time. A third man, reportedly the repair man, is being treated for burns at the hospital.

The blast was so powerful that debris flew through the neighborhood and damaged nearby homes.

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.