Officials warn of car thefts at airports heading into the holiday travel season

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As travelers prepare to hit the road for the holidays, there is a nationwide warning for the travel season.

Officials say thieves are targeting cars at airport garages.

In Dallas, a Cuban auto theft group has been targeting DFW Airport, making off with 52 cars worth more than $5 million. They have reportedly been using technology to reprogram key fobs, which allows thieves to retitle cars illegally and drive them across the Mexico border for resale.

Authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta say there have been more than 300 car thefts this year alone, tripling what they saw last year.