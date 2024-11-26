Officials warn of car thefts at airports heading into the holiday travel season

By KAALTV

Airport car theft ring

(ABC 6 News) — As travelers prepare to hit the road for the holidays, there is a nationwide warning for the travel season.

Officials say thieves are targeting cars at airport garages.

In Dallas, a Cuban auto theft group has been targeting DFW Airport, making off with 52 cars worth more than $5 million. They have reportedly been using technology to reprogram key fobs, which allows thieves to retitle cars illegally and drive them across the Mexico border for resale.

Authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta say there have been more than 300 car thefts this year alone, tripling what they saw last year.