Officer in use of force incident at Hortman home identified

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota BCA has identified the officer involved in a use of force incident at the house of Melissa and Mark Hortman on June 14.

Officer Zachary Baumtrog from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, who has nine years of law enforcement experience, fired his gun during the encounter. He has been placed on critical incident leave.

That was the same night Vance Boelter allegedly shot the Minnesota Representative and her husband to death.

According to the BCA, Baumtrog and another officer responded to the Hortman house just after 3:30 a.m. for a welfare check following the shooting of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife.

The officers saw a vehicle resembling a squad car with flashing emergency lights and encountered Boelter. Baumtrog returned fire after shots rang out. He was wearing a body camera during the incident and the BCA is reviewing the video as part of the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.