Office of Traffic Safety gives lane splitting demonstration

(ABC 6 News) — Starting Tuesday in Minnesota, motorcyclists can start driving in between lanes of traffic.

On Monday, the Office of Traffic Safety gave a demonstration on how it works to teach riders and drivers what lane splitting and filtering looks like.

It comes after Minnesota DPS reported a rise in motorcycle and traffic deaths.

“This is not a free pass for dangerous driving behaviors. Take it slow, and if it doesn’t feel safe, you don’t have to do it,” said DPS Director Mike Hanson.

Lane splitting is not allowed in a school or work zone or on an on-ramp to a freeway.