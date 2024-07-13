Office of Cannabis to open preapproval window for social equity applicants

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Office of Cannabis Management will be opening their pre-approval window for applicants under the social equity applications on July 24.

After almost a year since recreational marijuana was legalized, the office of cannabis management is moving forward with the licensing process.

The first group of people getting those licenses include people who were convicted for possessing or selling marijuana on or before May 1, 2023, families of those convicted and those living in areas that were impacted by high cannabis enforcement rates.

“We know that those impacts are disproportionate, so this really is a way to have redress towards those things which is gonna give a leg up and give an opportunity for people to enter into the marketplace,” Josh Collins, from the Office of Cannabis Management, said.

Travis Cullen spent eight years in federal prison for selling marijuana and now owns a smoke shop in Rochester and said he’s just grateful to have the opportunity.

“Now that they’re doing social equity they’re kind of saying like, maybe you shouldn’t have went to prison for eight years when you were 21 as a first time felon, so I’m super grateful,” Cullen said.

Veterans, National Guard members and farmers running smaller operations also meet the social equity requirements, which the OCM said is to help them get a leg up before bigger competitors step in.

But some who are growing and selling hemp-derived THC products said that they feel like the state’s regulations have shut them out.

“They need regulation, I agree they need regulation. But we really need to like open it up and free the plant, and allow it to be used for all these industrial, nutritional, clothing, all those things,” Ted Galaty, owners if Willow’s Keep farm and Hemp Maze Minnesota, said.

The pre-approval widow will close on August 12, and the OCM will hold a lottery to determine which applicants get licenses.

A full list of qualifications for the Social Equity Application can be found here.