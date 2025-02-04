Office of Cannabis Management to start accepting business license applications soon

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management will start accepting cannabis business license applications starting on February 18th.

OCM will accept applications from both verified social equity applicants and from any applicant seeking to participate in general licensing in microbusiness, mezzobusiness, cultivator, manufacturer, retailer, wholesaler, transporter, testing facility, delivery service, and medical cannabis combination business.

Qualified applicants in the four capped license types (cultivator, mezzobusiness, manufacturer and retailer) will be subject to a series of lottery drawings for the distribution of these licenses. Applications for all other license types will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

The window for submitting applications ends on March 14th.

Applications for cannabis event organizer licenses will be accepted later in Summer 2025, and applications for lower-potency hemp edible manufacturer and retailer licenses will be accepted in the Fall.