Office of Cannabis Management submits proposed rules governing legal cannabis

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced it had submitted its proposed rules governing legal cannabis for final approval.

This is the next step in launching Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis industry.

In drafting the rules, OCM conducted a series of surveys that focused on specific rulemaking topics and held meetings with partners and interested parties, including cannabis management offices from other states.

OCM can begin issuing cannabis business licenses once the rules are formally adopted.

“Our timeline for launching the adult-use market has forecasted completing rules by the end of first quarter 2025,” said OCM Interim Director Eric Taubel via a press release. “With the rules now in the hands of an administrative law judge for final approval, we’ve reached a crucial milestone. Following approval, prospective businesses will be able to complete their final steps and receive a cannabis license.”

OCM shared a preliminary draft of the proposed rules with the public seeking feedback in summer 2024.After incorporating changes, OCM posted its formal draft for public comment for 30 days from Jan. 13 to Feb. 12.

The proposed rules submitted to the administrative law judge (ALJ) today include changes resulting from feedback from the public.

The ALJ has 14 calendar days to approve, approve with changes, or disapprove the draft rules.

Once approved by the ALJ, the final rules will be published in the State Register, at which time they are adopted and in effect.

If the ALJ requires changes to the draft rules, those changes will need to be resubmitted to the Revisor’s office for drafting into final form before publishing in the State Register.