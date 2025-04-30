OCSO, RPD presence near Century High School; multiple knives discovered in the area recently

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department were present near Century High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses tell ABC 6 News that they saw police at the intersection of Shannon Oaks Boulevard and Viola Road NE around 2:30 p.m.

People in the neighborhood reported four knives being found in the area over the last two weeks.

It has not been confirmed if the events are related, or if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story.