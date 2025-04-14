OCSO responds to multiple grass fires over the weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to three grass-related fires across Olmsted County over the weekend.

The first happened on Saturday, April 12, at around 5:20 p.m. near 5900 Sherri DR NW in Byron. A prairie burn had gone out of control, spreading to several pine trees and getting close to a residence. No damage was reported to any residences.

That same day, a brush fire was reported in Eyota at 75th Ave SE and 54th St SE. It had spread to a cornfield, but Rochester Fire Department determined it could burn itself out with precautions set in place.

Also on Saturday, a brush fire was reported out of control near 10th St SW in Byron. Some trees and a tractor attachment sustained fire damage.

OCSO is taking the opportunity to remind everyone to check if conditions are appropriate, have the proper permits, and create a safety plan before conducting any controlled burns.