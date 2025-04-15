OCSO remembers fallen detention deputy who died on the job

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is remembering its fallen deputy four years after his death.

Detention Deputy Mark Edward Anderson suffered a heart attack while working at the jail on April 15, 2021. He had been serving with the sheriff’s office for 11 years. OCSO is making sure his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Four years ago, today, on April 15, 2021, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputy Mark Anderson passed away while serving his community inside the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center,” OCSO said via a Facebook post. “Deputy Anderson served with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the people of Olmsted County for 11 years. Mark’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”