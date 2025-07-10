OCSO K9 undergoes emergency surgery

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office K9, Athena, underwent emergency surgery earlier this week.

According to OCSO, Athena was taken to the veterinarian after her handler, Deputy Kaine Kaase, noticed she was having trouble breathing and was lethargic.

It was determined Athena needed surgery to learn more about what was bothering her and hopefully find a solution.

“Our K9 partners are an integral part of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office family and are a crucial component in helping us serve and protect Olmsted County,” OCSO said via a Facebook post.

OCSO says it will provide an update on Athena’s status as soon as more information is available.