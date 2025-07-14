OCSO K-9 Athena welcomed home from hospital

An Olmsted County Sheriff's Office K-9 is heading home after multiple successful surgeries.

(ABC 6 News) — A four-legged member of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is recovering at home on Monday after a health scare.

Athena is a valuable member of the K-9 unit, and she had to be rushed to an emergency vet clinic last week after having trouble breathing.

A veterinarian discovered she had inhaled a small seed that punctured three holes in her lungs, which prompted two surgeries to remove the seed and fix damage.

“We appreciate all the prayers, and the stuff that people have reached out, and all the kind things that were said about us on the social media posts, everything, it just, it helped, and made us feel supported,” said K-9 handler Caine Kaase.

Athena will remain on light duty through her healing period, which is expected to last 8-12 weeks, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Support for K-9’s like Athena is made possible by the Olmsted-Rochester K-9 Foundation. More information about the foundation can be found here.