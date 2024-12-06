OCSO arrests, releases three in burglary investigation

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies took two adults and a juvenile into custody Thursday night, following a burglary report.

At about 5 p.m., the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a burglary call in the 2500 block of Wild Rose Lane SW, Rochester.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, the homeowner told dispatch they’d seen three people inside the home on security cameras.

The suspects fled into the woods, and OCSO deputies with Rochester police, a K9 unit, and a drone set up a perimeter, eventually taking two adults and one juvenile into custody.

The suspects were released “pending further investigation,” Parkin said.