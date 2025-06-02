OCSO arrests man accused of assault on theft charges

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year-old Daniel Hill for fleeing police in a stolen truck.

OCSO says on May 31 at around 12:30 p.m., they received information that Hill was in a stolen truck in the Walmart south parking lot in Rochester.

When deputies arrived, Hill tried to escape in the truck, at times driving in bike paths and going off the road. Eventually the vehicle became stuck and he was arrested. He was taken to the hospital as a safety precaution after he made comments about ingesting narcotics.

Just last week, Hill was accused of threatening a woman in Marion Township with a gun before trying to run her over in the stolen truck.

According to OCSO, he currently faces charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony receiving stolen property, and gross misdemeanor damage to property. Authorities are also working to arraign him for the alleged incident in Marion Township.