OCM to begin holding lottery for Minnesota cannabis licenses on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — After many delays, the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management will start handing out the first licenses for Minnesota’s recreational cannabis market this week.

The OCM will hold a pair of lotteries on Thursday. Social equity applicants will be chosen for retail sales first.

After that, a separate general applicant lottery will be held for licenses to grow, transport, manufacture, and sell.

License numbers will be drawn, but names and addresses of applicants won’t be posted publicly the same day.

The lotteries will be livestreamed for applicants, media, and members of the public via the OCM’s YouTube channel, which can be found here.